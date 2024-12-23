Man turns himself in to authorities in connection with Sugar Land H-E-B theft

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A man turned himself in to authorities on Monday in connection with an armored car theft at a grocery store earlier in December, according to the Sugar Land Police Department.

Bradley Richardson faces a felony theft charge, officials said.

The incident happened on Dec. 3 outside an H-E-B on University Boulevard and Highway 6.

Law enforcement says that a suspect stole a bag of cash from a security officer and took off. That's when the officer fired at the suspect vehicle at least twice, hitting it, according to the police department.

On Dec. 4, Sugar Land police said that two suspects were wanted after witnesses reported seeing two men where the vehicle was dropped off.

An investigation is still ongoing.

