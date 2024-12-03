Security officer fires at suspect in armed truck theft outside H-E-B in Sugar Land, police say

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Shots were fired outside an H-E-B in Sugar Land after an armored truck theft Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The Sugar Land Police Department confirmed the incident unfolding at the H-E-B on University Boulevard and Highway 6.

Police said a suspect stole money from an armored truck and took off. That's when SLPD said a security officer fired at the suspect at least twice.

Thre are no known injuries at this time.

SLPD said a search is underway for the suspect. Police said the suspect vehicle has been found.

