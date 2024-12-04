New video shows person of interest following armored truck employee during Sugar Land H-E-B theft

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- The Sugar Land Police Department released new surveillance video Wednesday morning showing a person of interest wanted in the theft from an armored truck employee outside an H-E-B.

Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the person in the video.

The incident unfolded at about 12:10 p.m. Tuesday at the grocery store on University Boulevard and Highway 6.

Police said a suspect stole a bag of cash from an armored truck and took off. That's when SLPD said a security officer fired at the suspect vehicle at least twice, hitting it.

At the time, Sugar Land PD said two suspects were wanted after witnesses reported seeing two men where the vehicle was dropped off. Police said the suspect vehicle had been found.

Police didn't mention anything about two suspects in Wednesday's update, but focused on the person of interest.

The short clip released Wednesday shows the armored truck employee walking out of the store and a man in a black and gray Nike jacket following him.

The video freezes on that man's face.

If you recognize him or have any information, you're asked to contact Fort Bend Crime Stoppers at (281) 342-8477.

WATCH ABC13'S SPECIAL REPORT:

An investigation into an armed truck theft is underway outside an H-E-B in Sugar Land on Tuesday after shots were fired by a security officer.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.