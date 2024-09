Body found in lake believed to be of missing 87-year-old man with Alzheimer's, sheriff's office says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office believes divers have found the body of a missing man Thursday morning.

Authorities said the body was found in a subdivision lake near the area where the man went missing, along the 5300 block of Golden Wings Ct.

HCSO said the man was 87 years old and a patient with Alzheimer's/Dementia.

"The family has been informed and are being provided with as much support as possible," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on X, formerly known as Twitter.