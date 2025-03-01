West University police investigates hit-and run crash where a bicyclist was badly injured

The cyclist has a broken collarbone, six stitches on his lip, and cuts and bruises all over his body after the hit-and-run crash.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- West University police are investigating a hit-and-run crash where a bicyclist was badly injured.

It happened on Tuesday on University Boulevard near Wakeforest.

Bellamy Kemp has a broken collarbone, six stitches on his lip, and cuts and bruises all over his body.

"I think somebody needs to be made an example of. The public should know that there are consequences for hitting a cyclist," Kemp said.

Kemp was riding his bike, with four flashing lights on it, Tuesday afternoon on University Boulevard.

He noticed there was a red Ford pickup truck behind him.

Next thing he knew, he had been hit.

Kemp says he was tossed off his bike and ended up in the other lane of traffic.

West University police confirm the driver didn't stop after hitting him.

Officers did eventually find who they believe is responsible.

But the case is still under investigation, and while criminal charges haven't been filed at this point, they could be coming soon.

"I think his license should be taken away. He's an elderly gentleman. If he didn't see me with flashing lights on me, he probably doesn't need to be driving at all," Kemp said. "If he did it intentionally, I think it should be attempted murder."

Kemp rode more than 4,000 miles last year, mostly all in the Houston area.

He plans to get back on the road within the next few months, but before that happens, he hopes to send a message to drivers.

"They think you don't belong on the road," he said, "and the law says differently."

