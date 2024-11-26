Backpack Buddy ensures no child goes hungry after school

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Many children rely on school meals for breakfast and lunch. According to the Houston Food Bank, one in five children across southeast Houston are food insecure.

Bianca Jones is a school counselor at International Leadership of Texas.

"I have encountered students who have told me, 'Yes, I am eating Monday through Friday, but over the weekend, I may not have a meal.'"

The charter school participates in the food bank's Backpack Buddy program, which provides nutritious food for children to take home over the weekend during the school year and during summer.

"Being able to have this program here at the school is amazing because it's a giving resource provided by the community," Jones said.

For a little over $4, the Houston Food Bank's backpack buddy program provides 6 meals for a child.

On Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3, join ABC13 during the 44th annual ABC13 Share Your Holidays Food Drive. We're collecting donations for Houston Food Bank at its most critical time of year, when too many people are experiencing hunger.

Three ways to give: