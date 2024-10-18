2024 ABC13 Share Your Holidays: How to help our neighbors in need this season

Join Citgo, Honda and Cirque Du Soleil Echo as we inspire hope and bring joy to neighbors in need during the 44th annual ABC13 Share Your Holidays Food Drive.

On Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3, we're collecting donations for Houston Food Bank at its most critical time of year, when too many people are experiencing hunger.

Three ways to give:



Donate online

Text 'SYH2024' to 71777 to give by phone

Drop-off donations in person on Giving Tuesday

Every dollar you give to Houston Food Bank provides three meals to the hungry.

Join us LIVE from 9-10 a.m. on Giving Tuesday

Eyewitness News will join partners across southeast Texas on Giving Tuesday to collect your donations in person.

We invite you to help by bringing non-perishable food items, toilet paper, paper towels and household cleaners to a location near you:

Houston Food Bank

535 Portwall St., Houston, TX 77029

Hours: 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Baytown Fire Department - Station 1

4723 Garth Rd., Baytown, TX 77521

Hours: TBD

Galveston - Ball High School

4115 Avenue O, Galveston, TX 77550

Hours: TBD

Katy - Harris County Emergency Services District No. 48

Fire Station No. 1

24127 Western Centre Dr., Katy, Texas 77494

Hours: TBD

Pearland - Pearland Neighborhood Center

2335 N Texas Ave, Pearland, TX 77581

Hours: TBD

Richmond/Rosenberg - VFW Hall #3909

1903 1st Street (Hwy 36)

Rosenberg, TX 77471

Hours: TBD

Spring - Ismaili Jamatkhana

24525 Community Center Dr, Spring, TX 77389

Hours: TBD

Sugar Land - Ismaili Jamatkhana and Center

1700 First Colony Blvd, Sugar Land, TX 77479

Hours: TBD