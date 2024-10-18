2024 ABC13 Share Your Holidays: How to help our neighbors in need this season

Join Citgo, Honda and Cirque Du Soleil Echo as we inspire hope and bring joy to neighbors in need during the 44th annual ABC13 Share Your Holidays Food Drive.
On Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3, we're collecting donations for Houston Food Bank at its most critical time of year, when too many people are experiencing hunger.
Three ways to give:
Every dollar you give to Houston Food Bank provides three meals to the hungry.
Join us LIVE from 9-10 a.m. on Giving Tuesday
Eyewitness News will join partners across southeast Texas on Giving Tuesday to collect your donations in person.
We invite you to help by bringing non-perishable food items, toilet paper, paper towels and household cleaners to a location near you:
Houston Food Bank
535 Portwall St., Houston, TX 77029
Hours: 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Baytown Fire Department - Station 1
4723 Garth Rd., Baytown, TX 77521
Hours: TBD
Galveston - Ball High School
4115 Avenue O, Galveston, TX 77550
Hours: TBD
Katy - Harris County Emergency Services District No. 48
Fire Station No. 1
24127 Western Centre Dr., Katy, Texas 77494
Hours: TBD
Pearland - Pearland Neighborhood Center
2335 N Texas Ave, Pearland, TX 77581
Hours: TBD
Richmond/Rosenberg - VFW Hall #3909
1903 1st Street (Hwy 36)
Rosenberg, TX 77471
Hours: TBD
Spring - Ismaili Jamatkhana
24525 Community Center Dr, Spring, TX 77389
Hours: TBD
Sugar Land - Ismaili Jamatkhana and Center
1700 First Colony Blvd, Sugar Land, TX 77479
Hours: TBD