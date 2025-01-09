90-year-old woman punched in the face during hit-and-run on Southwest Freeway, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 90-year-old woman was punched in the face after she and her son fell victim to a hit-and-run.

The victims, who didn't want to be identified, said they were traveling along the Southwest Freeway at Westpark Monday afternoon when a man in a pickup truck hit their minivan.

The truck then hit the minivan a second time on the passenger's side, where the driver's 90-year-old mother was sitting.

"He hit me from the freeway and ran. I told the police he hit me and ran," the minivan driver told Eyewitness News.

The victims followed the truck to an office building parking lot on Westpark. There, they say the truck began reversing into them.

"Coming back very fast, and I move quickly back," the minivan driver said.

Both he and the truck driver, who police identify as Avery Davis, eventually got out of their vehicles. But when Davis allegedly began reaching into his waistband, the minivan driver called the police.

"Maybe he has a gun," he said.

While the victim was on the phone, he said Davis jumped into his van and pulled his keys from the ignition.

"My mom said, 'Hey, don't get the keys. Don't get the keys,'" he recounted.

At that point, he said Davis punched his mother in the face. When police arrived, they arrested Davis and charged him with aggravated robbery.

Officers say they also found oxycodone on him, so he also faces a possession charge. Despite all the trauma he's accused of causing his family, the minivan driver said he bears him no ill will.

"I pray for him," he said.

Davis posted his $31,000 bond and has since been released from jail.

