Dezenzo is getting the start as the designated hitter on Tuesday.

Astros, desperate for offense, call up top-4 prospect Zach Dezenzo to make MLB debut vs. Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros are above .500 and very much contending for another American League West title with 50 games left. But, dear 'Stros fan, do you remember the last time Houston plated double digits in the run column?

It was July 5 in Minnesota, and they've scored 10 or more runs six times out of 112 games, by the way.

This is to mention the offensive futility the defending but limping AL West champs are facing lately. The team has gone 2-6 since July 28, scoring no more than five runs at any point in that span.

Monday's extra-inning 4-3 defeat to the Texas Rangers encapsulated Houston's batting struggles. Houston left 11 baserunners and went 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position, including bases loaded twice. The Nos. 6 through 9 batters also went hitless.

So, how does the team respond? On Tuesday, the Astros called up infielder Zach Dezenzo to make his MLB debut in Arlington. He's ranked as the fourth-ranked prospect in the Astros' minor-league system.

Outfielder Trey Cabbage was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land and pitcher Dylan Coleman was designated for assignment to make room for Dezenzo on the 40-man roster.

Dezenzo, wearing No. 9, got the start as the designated hitter and hit seventh in the order. He struck out in his first MLB at-bat in the second inning. He got on base in his second at-bat in the fourth inning via a fielder's choice with two runners on. In all, he was hitless in four at-bats, five plate appearances total.

Dezenzo, a 24-year-old Ohio State alum and 12th-round draft selection in 2022, is the ninth different Astros prospect making his MLB debut this season.

Dezenzo started his season in June on a rehab assignment after a wrist injury with the Florida Complex League Astros, a rookie-level team based in West Palm Beach. He resumed his assignment at Double-A Corpus Christi, the team he played in the season before, where he collected 18 hits across 22 games. Triple-A Sugar Land called Dezenzo up for the first time on July 30, where he matched his Double-A hits total but in a smaller 11-game span. He also batted in 13 runs and earned a .391 batting average.

That hot streak with the Space Cowboys was enough motivation for field manager Joe Espada and general manager Dana Brown to take a chance on him.

As of Tuesday, the Astros are 57-55 and a game and a half behind Seattle for first place in the AL West. Texas is also in the conversation, gaining a game on the Astros with Tuesday's win. The Rangers are five games back of the Mariners and three and a half behind Houston.

As for this year's Silver Boot Series, Houston is behind 5-6 against Texas heading into Tuesday's action. An Astros victory would force a winner-take-all game on Wednesday for the season series.

Astros prospects who made MLB debuts in 2024:

Blair Henley, relief pitcher : Debuted April 8; currently with Triple-A Sugar Land

: Debuted April 8; currently with Triple-A Sugar Land Spencer Arrighetti, starting pitcher : Debuted April 10; currently on Astros' roster

: Debuted April 10; currently on Astros' roster Forrest Whitley, starting pitcher : Debuted April 16; currently on Astros' 40-man roster but plays with Triple-A Sugar Land

: Debuted April 16; currently on Astros' 40-man roster but plays with Triple-A Sugar Land Joey Loperfido, outfielder/infielder : Debuted April 30; traded to Toronto

: Debuted April 30; traded to Toronto Jake Bloss, starting pitcher : Debuted June 21; traded to Toronto

: Debuted June 21; traded to Toronto Bryan King, relief pitcher : Debuted June 23; currently on Astros' roster

: Debuted June 23; currently on Astros' roster Luis Contreras, relief pitcher : Debuted June 23; currently on Astros' 40-man roster but plays with Triple-A Sugar Land

: Debuted June 23; currently on Astros' 40-man roster but plays with Triple-A Sugar Land Pedro Leon, outfielder : Debuted Aug. 3; currently on Astros' roster

: Debuted Aug. 3; currently on Astros' roster Zach Dezenzo, infielder: Debuts Aug. 6; currently on Astros' roster

