Astros salvage Blair Henley's forgettable MLB debut, beat Texas, 10-5

ARLINGTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Blair Henley will likely want a mulligan for his MLB debut. Still, on the bright side, the Houston Astros' starting pitcher on Monday won't get a losing decision.

Henley, an 11th-hour call-up to start in place of an ailing Framber Valdez, pitched just a third of the first inning against the Texas Rangers, facing nine batters and allowing five earned runs.

The 26-year-old from Fort Worth debuted in front of his family inside Globe Life Field, where he also gave up the first four hits and three walks of his career. After his short outing, his earned-run average shot up to 135.00.

The 'Stros on offense gave him a 2-0 lead to work with, but since falling 5-2 after one inning, Houston added eight runs while the bullpen, led by winning pitcher Seth Martinez, held steady, allowing no additional scores. Houston salvaged the four-game series with a 10-5 win.

Yordan Alvarez and Victor Caratini each hit home runs and drove in three runs in a stellar game.

Earlier Monday, shortly after announcing that Ronel Blanco won American League Player of the Week, the Astros confirmed Valdez wouldn't start in the team's series finale against Texas.

Henley, set to start next for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Tuesday, got the nod in place of Valdez.

Astros general manager Dana Brown and field manager Joe Espada explained that Valdez has soreness in his throwing elbow.

Espada told reporters that Valdez will be examined by doctors in Houston before the team decides on the next steps.

It's the latest blow to an Astros pitching staff already missing starters Justin Verlander, Jose Urquidy, Luis Garcia, and Lance McCullers Jr. Verlander said he felt "healthy" after his first rehab start Sunday in Sugar Land.

Valdez, 30, pitched in the first and sixth games of the season, no-decisions in Astros losses. He threw 85 pitches across 7.2 innings against Toronto last Tuesday.