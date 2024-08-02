The 33-year-old's deliberate sleeping pattern was documented last September by Sports Illustrated.

Don't sleep on this: New Astro known for needing 14 hours of sleep debuts with 11 strikeouts

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- How did you sleep last night?

If you're clutching a coffee mug or energy drink can, our sympathies to you.

For others, like the Houston Astros' newest starting pitcher, Yusei Kikuchi, you may have let more than half of a 24-hour day pass you by while chasing dreams.

The 33-year-old Japanese hurler debuted with the ballclub Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays after the 'Stros made a controversial trade with the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

While his 2024 stat sheet paints a buyer's remorse-type picture, his documented slumbering patterns might influence Astros fans willing to support the lefty. After all, Kikuchi threw 11 strikeouts, including a franchise record-tying eight consecutive, across 5.2 innings in a Houston victory.

Kikuchi told Sports Illustrated last September, amid a top-eight strikeout rate among American League starters, that he aims to sleep 13 or 14 hours before every start. The crazy thing is that the interview happened after an abysmal game against the New York Yankees after he said he got just 11 hours of sleep.

It is questionable whether that amount is reflected on the field. He's 4-9 in 22 starts heading into Friday. He went 11-6 last season when the SI interview occurred. He also played three seasons with the Mariners, so make what you will with any "Sleepless in Seattle" puns.

Nevertheless, Kikuchi is unique in his approach to sleep. For instance, he said, "If you close your eyes, I feel like you should be able to sleep."

Was there more to this?

Houston Astros starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi takes the field to warm up before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Houston. AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox

He told SI that he takes about five minutes to nod off after beginning his bedtime process with 10 minutes of meditation. He added that he doesn't need much to slip into a slumber, so no dark room, earplugs, or anything like that.

What does he do in between starts?

He says he's happy to sleep for eight to 10 hours and notes that he always slept easily as a kid.

As for his need to be awake, he told SI that he is an "addict" of coffee.

So, should you take up an extreme sleep makeover like Kikuchi? Maybe that's something you'll need to sleep on.

Also, Mattress Mack, you might have a new endorsement face of Gallery Furniture.

