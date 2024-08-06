Suspect dies days after being shot during gunfight with Pasadena police, officials say

Police initially responded to the home after dispatchers said they could hear someone being assaulted on a 911 call. Officers said they have a history with the suspect.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A man died about two days after being involved in a gunfight with Pasadena police, according to authorities.

On Aug. 2, the Pasadena Police Department sent officers to a home in the 4400 block of Cypress Pond Court near Clear Lake City Boulevard after receiving a call from a woman in her 70s pleading for help.

Police said dispatchers could hear someone getting assaulted on the other end of the line and confirmed with ABC13 that the suspect was her husband, 67-year-old William Ritchie.

When police arrived, they said they were approached by a woman who appeared to have been assaulted by Ritchie. Officials said they were familiar with him, and he has a history with Pasadena police involving a gun.

Officers approached the house, and that's when the man started shooting, according to police. An officer returned fire and shot Ritchie at least once in the stomach.

The police department told Eyewitness News on Monday that Ritchie died from his wounds on Sunday, Aug. 4.

The woman was hospitalized after being assaulted and has since been released, according to police.

Two felony charges regarding Ritchie's assault on his wife had already been filed by the police and attempted murder charges against the officers were pending at the time of his death.

No officers were hurt, though police did note that one of Ritchie's gunshots struck an officer's shield.

If you need help getting out of a domestic violence situation, call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121 or call AVDA at 713-224-9911. You can also click here to chat with an advocate online. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and need help, call 713-528-3625.