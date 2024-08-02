Assault suspect shot in the stomach during gunfight with Pasadena police, officials say

Police initially responded to the home after dispatchers said they could hear someone being assaulted on a 911 call. Officers said they have a history with the suspect.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of assault was shot in the stomach by an officer overnight, according to police.

It happened after a woman in her 70s called 911 for help just before midnight. Police said dispatchers could hear someone getting assaulted on the other end of the line, so they sent officers to the home in the 4400 block of Cypress Pond Court near Clear Lake City Boulevard.

When police arrived, they said they were approached by a woman who appeared to have been assaulted by the suspect. Officials said they were familiar with him, and he has a history with Pasadena police involving a gun.

Officers approached the house, and that's when the man started shooting, according to police. An officer returned fire and shot the man at least once in the stomach. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

No officers were hurt, though police did note that one of the suspect's gunshots struck an officer's shield.

Police did not immediately say what charges the man may face. Investigators also did not release any information about the officer who shot him.

Investigators said the woman who was assaulted and the suspect both live at the home and may be in a dating relationship.

