Armed suspect 'did not comply' with orders given by officers before being shot in Sunnyside: HPD

HPD Chief Howard said witnesses pointed the man out in the parking lot, shirtless and with a gun in his hand before officers approached him Sunday.

HPD Chief Howard said witnesses pointed the man out in the parking lot, shirtless and with a gun in his hand before officers approached him Sunday.

HPD Chief Howard said witnesses pointed the man out in the parking lot, shirtless and with a gun in his hand before officers approached him Sunday.

HPD Chief Howard said witnesses pointed the man out in the parking lot, shirtless and with a gun in his hand before officers approached him Sunday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An armed man was shot by Houston Police Department officers in the city's Sunnyside area after reportedly not abiding by commands.

Police said they received an alert from ShotSpotter that detected several gunshots in the 8600 block of Comal Street around 6 p.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived, they said a witness pointed them toward a man in the parking lot. He was described as being in his 30s, wearing blue jeans with no shirt on, and a gun in his hand in the parking lot.

According to HPD, two officers approached the man but kept their distance and told him several times to drop his weapon.

"The suspect then raised the weapon. In response, both officers said to be in fear for their lives, discharged their weapons at the suspect. At one point, he even raises the gun up to the sky. He appeared to be wounded. They continue to give him commands. He is still not compliant," Asst. Chief Megan Howard said.

RELATED: 44-year-old man hospitalized after deputy shoots him in NW Harris County: HCSO

Howard said the entire ordeal lasted about five minutes between the moment officers arrived and when the man lied down on the ground. Officers claimed he was still being resistant while they were trying to put handcuffs on him.

HPD said the man was transported to the hospital after being shot in the leg but will survive.

According to HPD, the incident drew much attention and attracted a crowd at the park. Officers also had to deal with keeping witnesses safe from the scene and ensuring no one else would be injured.

Additional information about the man has not been released.

The Houston Police Internal Affairs Department, Special Investigations Unit, and the Harris County District Attorney's Office will investigate the incident.

RELATED: HPD officer fires shots at suspect in SW Houston neighborhood, police say



For more on this story, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook, X and