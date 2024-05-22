HPD officer fires shots at suspect in SW Houston neighborhood, police say

A 5-year-old girl witnessed a shooting between an HPD officer and her father, as he was being chased by police after allegedly going on a crime spree.

A 5-year-old girl witnessed a shooting between an HPD officer and her father, as he was being chased by police after allegedly going on a crime spree.

A 5-year-old girl witnessed a shooting between an HPD officer and her father, as he was being chased by police after allegedly going on a crime spree.

A 5-year-old girl witnessed a shooting between an HPD officer and her father, as he was being chased by police after allegedly going on a crime spree.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police fired at least one shot toward a man who got in a scuffle with officers as his BMW was being seized. The incident happened Wednesday morning in the Westwood neighborhood in the city's southwest side.

It all began when police first noticed the BMW, a car that was involved in a separate chase on May 1. An officer approached the car, which was parked at 10200 Lansdale Drive near the West Sam Houston Parkway South. The man was in the car, and his 5-year-old daughter was nearby.

"The driver had a 5-year-old daughter with him. The officer allowed the driver to remove the daughter and place her safely on the curb," Executive Assistant Chief Ban Tien said. "Then, they could seize the vehicle."

Tien says the man then suddenly reached back into the car, and a struggle ensued with the officer. A sergeant came to help, and that's when gunfire went off.

A nearby worker, who did not want to be identified, said a bullet struck his work truck. Meanwhile, the suspect took off. He allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint and took her cell phone. He then continued running through backyards and neighborhoods before finally being captured. Police found one gun and drugs in the BMW, but they're looking for another weapon.

"Based on the complainant, she was robbed in the second apartment complex; based on that, she was robbed at gunpoint; we are unable to locate that weapon at this time," Tien said.

Houston police are now looking for that second weapon.

Investigators described the suspect as 30 years old and a convicted felon with extensive criminal history. As of Wednesday evening, the suspect's name has not been released.

Law enforcement said the suspect's daughter is now safe with her mother, and both officers involved are on administrative duty.

There are no other injuries, and it's unclear what charges the suspect faces.