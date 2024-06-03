Bond lowered for man who claimed to shoot at robbery suspect when 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez killed

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man's bond was lowered from $140,000 on Monday after being charged with murder in the shooting death of a 9-year-old girl in 2022.

A grand jury had formally charged 33-year-old Tony D. Earls Jr. on April 24 in the shooting death of Arlene Alvarez in the Gulfgate area on Feb. 14, 2022.

Court documents show Earls' Jr.'s bond was reduced to $90,000 for murder and aggravated assault counts at Monday's hearing.

The 2022 incident unfolded when Earls was robbed at gunpoint at the Chase Bank at the intersection of Winkler and Woodridge, according to police.

Authorities said that he fired multiple shots into the pickup truck that Alvarez's family was traveling by the bank while firing shots towards the thief, killing the girl.

In July 2022, Earls was released after a grand jury declined to indict him for an aggravated assault charge.

His next court hearing is on July 24.

