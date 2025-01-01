After multiple calls this month, BARC picked up 2 dogs after a woman was attacked

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Missouri City woman was brought to tears after finding her mom in a pool of blood after she was attacked by dogs.

The bandage on her body gives away why this 69-year-old woman is struggling to walk. A pain not just found behind the bandage, but also in her face.

"She's been crying since she got back," Eunice Danso said. "She hasn't eaten anything. I feel so sad. I couldn't do anything. I'm supposed to protect her, but I couldn't."

Danso says her mom, Beatrice Ohenewaa was walking in the Willow Park apartment complex on Tuesday morning. Suddenly, she said two dogs started to attack.

Beatrice ran for help, but the dogs bit her arm, leg, and injured her hip.

"My mom was in a pool of blood," Danso recalled. "Bleeding all over and crying. An eyewitness came from upstairs saying, 'I heard your mom shouting for her life and crying."

The complex is in Missouri City, but under the city of Houston's jurisdiction. BARC, which runs animal control in Houston, said it received multiple calls from this complex regarding the dogs this month.

An animal enforcement officer went to the property once before. They didn't have any luck in rounding up the strays.

That changed when we contacted the agency and told them what happened. An officer went, spoke to the victim, and picked up the dogs.

"Aggressive dogs shouldn't be around human beings," Danso said. "They shouldn't. They should be taken away."

If you know of an aggressive animal, you should contact 311. A BARC spokesperson said it receives 58,000 of these calls a year.

It can't get to them all, and it prioritizes cases based on bites and immediate threats. It's an issue one city is fighting by cracking down on owners.

This month, Richmond added an aggressive dog policy after receiving neighbor complaints. Now, an owner can be fined upwards of $500 if their dog attacks.

Penalties Danso said it needs to be implemented because she now knows how dangerous these incidents can be.

"To see her in a pool of blood," Danso said. "My heart was beating. I feel like she could've died. Something could've happened. I mean, I don't want to see my loved ones go through that."

An attack that's made the walk difficult, but a little easier knowing the animals behind it are no longer there.

