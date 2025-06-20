1st West Nile virus human case of 2025 reported in Harris County, health officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County has confirmed its first human case of West Nile virus of 2025.

On Friday, Harris County Public Health officials announced a man in east Harris County tested positive for the virus and has made a full recovery.

HCPH reported 57 human cases of West Nile virus illness in the county last year.

While officials remind the public to enjoy the outdoors, they also urge them to protect themselves from the mosquito-borne disease using the "Three Ts":

Tip - Empty standing water from containers like flowerpots, buckets, toys, birdbaths, and tires. Mosquitoes lay eggs in still water.

Toss - Throw away unused items that can collect water.

Take Action - Wear long sleeves and pants when outdoors, use insect repellent approved by the EPA, and make sure window and door screens are in good shape.

If you think you've been infected with West Nile virus, you are asked to contact your health care provider.

