3 Lufkin ISD students hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on SW Freeway involving school bus

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three high school students were hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash involving several cars and a school bus on the Southwest Freeway Sunday morning, Houston police announced.

Lufkin ISD said the bus was carrying 34 cheer students and a few adults when it crashed at 11:47 a.m.

According to Transtar, the accident spread across four lanes on I-69 southwest southbound after SH-288.

Officials said two out of three students have been released from the hospital, but one is being held for observation.

School district officials said the rest of the cheer team is returning to Lufkin.