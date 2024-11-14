King nephew to be honored at Houston's Original MLK Jr. Day Parade 2025

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Organizers for Houston's Original MLK Jr. Day Parade have just announced plans for their 47th annual celebration.

The Black Heritage Society said the parade is set for Monday, Jan. 20, 2025 in downtown Houston.

ABC13 will bring you all the sights and sounds from the parade. You can watch anywhere you stream Eyewitness News, including Roku and Fire TV. Just search "ABC13 Houston" in your app store.

Dozens of entries, including bands, cheer teams, dancers, and unique vehicles, will step off at the corner of Smith and McKinney at 10 a.m.

Participants will march under the theme, "In a diverse society we must foster acceptance, maintain human dignity, and safeguard fundamental human rights."

Rev. Dr. Derek King, the nephew of slain civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., will also be featured as the parade's grand marshal.

The Saturday before, Rev. Dr. King will be honored at the Black Heritage Society Soiree at Hotel ICON. For details, click here.

After the parade, attendees are invited to experience the MLK Festival and Children's Day of Service at Hermann Park Square, which includes free activities, live entertainment, music, vendors and food trucks.

Civil rights activist Ovide Duncantell Jr. founded Houston's Original MLK Jr. Day Parade back in 1978, even before the federal holiday was established in 1983.

Dr. King, who led on a platform of implementing social change through nonviolence, was assassinated in 1968 at a Memphis, Tennessee hotel.

For information about participating in the parade, visit BlackHeritageSociety.net.

Hermann Park Square is located at 900 Bagby St., in Houston.

ABC13 is the official television partner of the Original MLK Jr. Day Parade.

