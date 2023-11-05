Thousands celebrate and remember at Houston Dia de los Muertos Parade

ABC13 is proud to bring you all the sights and sounds from the 2023 Houston Dia de Los Muertos Parade.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We had perfect weather for Saturday night's Dia de los Muertos parade in Downtown Houston.

Organizers began the afternoon with their third annual festival at Sam Houston Park, where thousands gathered to enjoy performances highlighting Mexican culture and traditions.

At sundown, Downtown Houston came to life with a kaleidoscope of bright colors, costumes and floats.

If you couldn't get to the parade, you can see what you missed in the video player above.

Eyewitness News anchors Mayra Moreno and Jacob Rascon kicked off the parade on ABC13's 24/7 livestream, where we saw drummers adorn with sugar skull faces.

We also saw lots of revelers in the crowd dressed up in traditional costumes and face paint.

Dia de los Muertos is a lively celebration which began in Mexico as a way to honor our ancestors and recently departed alike.

The holiday is observed with lots of fall colors, food, celebration, and an ofrenda - or alter - featuring the photos of our beloved family members.

Saturday marked the return of the Dia de los Muertos parade to downtown, which was cancelled in 2022 due to the Astros playing in Game 7 of the World Series.

ABC13 is proud to be the parade's official English TV news partner of the Houston Dia de Los Muertos Parade.