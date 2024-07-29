Bond raised to $200K for 18-year-old mother accused of dumping her baby in dumpster

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old mother's bond was raised to $200,000 on Monday after being charged with child abandonment in connection with an alleged dumping of a newborn in a dumpster, according to court records.

Court documents show that the bond was previously set at $90,000 for Everilda Cux-Ajtzalam on Friday.

On July 21, first responders rescued a baby named Gabriel from a dumpster behind an apartment complex on Dashwood Drive in southwest Houston. EMS placed him in blankets after taking him out of a trash bag.

Cux-Ajtzalam gave birth inside a taco truck, according to police. She allegedly got rid of the baby soon after and went back to clean the truck.

The newborn has been placed under the care of Child Protective Services, and is in good health.

