Father killed in multivehicle crash in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department released a video of an 18-wheeler believed to be at the center of a multi-vehicle crash over the weekend.

HPD said officers are continuing to investigate the crash that left one man dead and injured a woman and a 9-year-old.

The crash happened at 11400 South Sam Houston Parkway East at Sabo Road at about 7:10 p.m. on Friday.

HPD said that all the vehicles were waiting at a red light when an 18-wheeler is believed to have hit one of the cars, then continued to hit the remaining five others and did not stop.

However, video obtained by Eyewitness News shows what appears to be another vehicle responsible for the crash.

Officers confirmed that 44-year-old Francisco Medillin was dead in a Chevy Cavalier; a woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and a 9-year-old boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, HPD released a video showing the suspected vehicle but described it only as a white 18-wheeler tractor-trailer truck.

Anyone with information on the crash urged to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

