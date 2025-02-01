18-wheeler rams into 6 cars waiting at stop light in SE Houston, killing 1 and injuring 2, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving an 18-wheeler and at least six vehicles overnight in southeast Houston.

The crash happened at 11400 South Sam Houston Parkway East at Sabo Road at about 7:10 p.m.

HPD said that all the vehicles were waiting at a red light when an 18-wheeler is believed to have hit one of the cars, then continued to hit the remaining five others and did not stop.

Officers confirmed the injuries that a 44-year-old man was dead in a Chevy Cavalier; a woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and a 9-year-old boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Houston police said they would be looking through surveillance video to get a description of a suspect and the truck involved.