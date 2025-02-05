18-wheeler believed to be at center of crash that killed father not involved in crash, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators have determined that an 18-wheeler police believed was involved in a crash that killed a father and injured a 9-year-old boy actually had nothing to do with the deadly wreck at all, HPD said in an update Wednesday.

It comes two days after ABC13 obtained video showing that was the case. The video shows the crash happened behind the 18-wheeler as it was stopped at a light.

The crash, initially described by police as a hit-and-run, happened at 11400 South Sam Houston Parkway East at Sabo Road at about 7:10 p.m. on Friday.

On Monday, HPD released a video of the 18-wheeler authorities believed was at the center of the multi-vehicle crash.

By Wednesday, police said they were no longer searching for the 18-wheeler, and instead, through investigating and surveillance video, learned the driver of a black Lexus RX350, who was speeding, crashed into the back of a silver Chevrolet Cavalier stopped at the red light at the intersection with Sabo Road.

The impact caused the Chevrolet to flip and land on the sidewalk.

Francisco Medillin, 44, was inside the Cavalier and killed. His 9-year-old son was also in the car and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman driving the Lexus was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No one else was seriously injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

