1 man killed, 1 hurt in exchange of gunfire during domestic disturbance near Channelview, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men were shot and one was killed in an exchange of gunfire in the Channelview area of east Harris County, according to deputies.

Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a drive-by shooting in the 1400 block of Oakengates Drive at Sterling Green Boulevard shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they found two men who had been shot.

One man was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery, HCSO said. A second, 28-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the 28-year-old got into an argument with his mother's boyfriend and they both pulled out guns. It's unclear what the argument was about.

"After speaking to witnesses, we were able to determine this was not a drive-by shooting but an argument between the homeowner's adult son and her boyfriend," Sgt. Ben Beall said. "Apparently after the argument, both of them produced handguns and shot at each other."

Investigators said they were interviewing witnesses and looking for surveillance video in the neighborhood.

The case will be presented to a grand jury to decide if charges will be filed, according to HCSO.