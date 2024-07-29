WATCH LIVE

15-year-old arrested, accused of stabbing 62-year-old woman to death in northwest Harris County

Monday, July 29, 2024
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A teen is in custody accused of fatally stabbing a woman in northwest Harris County last week.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the 15-year-old is charged with murder in connection with 62-year-old Dana Magnuson's death.

On July 20, at about 7 p.m., HCSO deputies responded to the 20800 block of Sunshine Spring and found the victim with multiple stab wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities identified her days later, saying she was "described as an active community member and beloved by everyone who knew her."

Family members shared photos of Magnuson Monday after the sheriff announced the teen's arrest.

The teen, who's not being identified, is in the custody of the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center.

It's not immediately clear if the teen knew the woman or what his motive might have been.

