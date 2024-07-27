Victim found stabbed accused of robbing gas station in Spring Branch few hours earlier, HPD says

A man recovering from a stabbing could soon be placed in custody after being accused of robbery a few hours before, HPD said.

SPRING BRANCH, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who was found stabbed outside of a NW Houston gas station may have been connected to an earlier crime just hours before in Spring Branch, according to the Houston Police Department.

The situation unfolded at a gas station on Antoine Street just after 5:30 p.m. after officers responded to a report of a stabbing.

HPD officers said the man, who was intoxicated, arrived at the gas station and tried to trade scrap metal for gas but was told by the store clerk they were unable to fulfill his request.

HPD said that at one point, the man returned to his vehicle after a Good Samaritan reportedly gave him $5 for fuel when he encountered three men and got into an argument.

During the argument, one of the men pulled out a weapon and stabbed the man in the back before fleeing the scene, police said. It is unclear how the altercation started between the victim and the group of men.

Officers said once they arrived and canvassed the area, and it was found the victim matched a description of a suspect fleeing in a car from the scene of an earlier robbery. Police said the man in question reportedly threatened a store clerk with a hammer and stole two cases of beer.

HPD said that the man was taken to the hospital, where he was said to be critical and in surgery but is expected to survive.

Officials confirmed the man may be facing charges for the earlier robbery.