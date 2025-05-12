14-year-old killed in crash after SUV loses control and slams into tree in SW Houston, HPD says

Police say a 14-year-old was killed in a crash after an SUV lost control and slammed into a tree near W. Fuqua in southwest Houston on Saturday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after they say a 14-year-old was killed in a crash in southwest Houston over the weekend.

The Houston Police Department said it happened along West Fuqua near Buffalo Speedway at about 10:45 p.m. on Saturday.

According to police, an SUV lost control and hit a tree, and a 14-year-old in the back seat was killed.

HPD Sgt. Dallas said the driver and front-seat passenger -- also teenagers -- ran away but later returned.

"Right now, the DA is looking into charges of failure to stop and render aid for these two," Dallas said.

Officials believe only one car was involved in the crash.