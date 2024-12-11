13 Alert Traffic: Several lanes of US-90A eastbound at Beltway 8 shut down due to lost load

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A major accident involving a lost load is blocking several lanes of US-90A eastbound at Beltway 8 at the Harris County - Fort Bend line.

If you're heading into Houston from Stafford, Missouri City, or Sugar Land, it'd be worth taking an alternate route this morning.

The tie-up stems from an overturned trailer and backhoe machine in the road.

It may take some time to clear the equipment, trailer and debris.

As of 7 a.m., the right shoulder, left lane, right lane, two center lanes and exit ramp are all affected.

Only one lane is getting through.

Delays stretch back to Missouri City.

If you can, use Highway 59 Southwest Freeway as an alternate route.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.