Multiple lanes of I-10 East Freeway WB at Wayside Drive closed after giant spools block traffic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A major accident on the westbound lanes of I-10 East Freeway at Wayside Drive involving a lost load has forced drivers to maneuver.

Two giant spools were caught on TranStar cameras on Monday evening, which stemmed from a heavy truck striking the railroad bridge, causing a lost load.

Authorities say that officers with the Houston Police Department are on the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.