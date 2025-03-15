Southbound lanes of Gulf Fwy at FM 646 closed due to multi-car crash investigation, League City says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Traffic tie-ups are slowing drivers around the Houston area.

The League City Police Department is investigating a multi-car crash that shut down the Gulf Freeway's southbound lanes near FM 646 on Saturday morning.

Officials said investigators have been at the 3100 block of S IH-45. Drivers are being diverted to take the FM 517 exit.

League City PD said the dense fog may have been a factor in causing the crash. Officials said at least eight cars were involved.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and take another route if possible.

