13 Alert Traffic: Highway 290 eastbound near Mangum reopens 4 hours after deadly motorcycle crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The eastbound lanes of US-290 Northwest Freeway near Mangum Road reopened hours after a deadly crash in northwest Houston on Monday morning.

The freeway shut down after a deadly motorcycle crash at about 3 a.m. The eastbound lanes reopened more than four hours later around 7:30 a.m.

According to Houston police, a man on a motorcycle was driving recklessly when he crashed into the back of a vehicle. Another driver ran over the motorcyclist, killing him.

No charges are expected to be filed.

The freeway closure caused major backups for drivers on the morning commute.

