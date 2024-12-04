13 Alert Traffic: Highway 288 southbound at CR 57 near Highway 6 shut down due to hazmat spill

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers heading from the Pearland or Alvin area may want to consider an alternate route as Highway 288 southbound at CR 57 near Highway 6 is blocked due to a hazmat spill.

All mainlanes are affected.

SkyEye was over the area, where an 18-wheeler was up against a barrier wall. Our helicopter spotted backups stretching at least five miles.

A heavy duty wrecker will need to remove the rig, so drivers should expect this to take several hours to clear.

In the meantime, police are working to divert traffic to the shoulder.

An alternate route is FM 521.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.