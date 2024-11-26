13 Alert Traffic: I-610 South Loop EB connector ramp to SH 225 closed for emergency repairs

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers can expect delays on Tuesday as crews are working on emergency repairs to Texas State Highway 225 eastbound.

The I-610 South Loop eastbound connector ramp to SH 225 will be closed at 1:30 p.m.

According to TxDOT, an overnight crash damaged the guardrail.

It's unclear how long the repairs will keep the road closed, but TxDOT said it would be a few hours.

Commuters are encouraged to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

