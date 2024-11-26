What you need to know before heading to the airport ahead of Thanksgiving

Here's what travelers can expect as they prepare to fly to and from Houston, Texas, during the week of Thanksgiving.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials are predicting record crowds at Houston airports this Thanksgiving week.

The Houston Airport System expects Sunday to be the busiest day of the week, with more than 206,000 travelers going through Bush and Hobby airports.

TSA predicts Tuesday and Wednesday will be the next busiest days.

That's why Shannon Woodruff and Veda Penney traveled to Atlanta on Monday.

"I'm excited to just zoom through the security line and get on the plane so I can sleep," Woodruff said.

"I hate to be late. I hate the hustle and bustle. The more time I give myself, I'm more relaxed," Penney said.

At Hobby Airport, one of its two runways has been closed for repairs since June, so small issues can turn into major delays with only one operational runway.

The biggest piece of advice is to arrive early.

"You don't have to rush. You might be in traffic, so I would say three hours," traveler Chad Williams said.

"It's out of my hands. Just go with it. Don't get upset, get nervous, get upset. It only makes it worse," traveler Marc Wojciechowski said.

"You have to keep smiling so you don't go insane, for sure," Woodruff said. "It's the holidays."

At Bush Airport, construction to terminals C, D, and E is finished, so all four lanes are back open.

Construction for the new international terminal is being paused during this busy travel time.

