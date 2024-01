SkyEye video shows postal truck damaged after crashing at north Houston intersection

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are looking into how a post office truck was involved in a crash in north Houston Wednesday afternoon.

SkyEye flew over the intersection of Schneider and E. Crosstimbers, where the front of the vehicle could be seen severely crushed.

The Houston Police Department confirmed the incident involved the postal vehicle but did not say what led to the truck crashing.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt in the ordeal.