POST Houston: What's old is new

POST Houston: What's old is new

If you've driven past the old Barbara Jordan Post Office in the last two years, you've likely noticed a lot of construction equipment and hard hats.

But after months of planning and renovations, the team is almost ready to open Phase 1 of the new POST Houston.

The hub for dining, shopping and entertainment will have a sleek and modern look, along with vintage touches to honor the building's history.

Watch the story above for a special sneak peek at what's to come this fall!
