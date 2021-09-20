If you've driven past the old Barbara Jordan Post Office in the last two years, you've likely noticed a lot of construction equipment and hard hats.
But after months of planning and renovations, the team is almost ready to open Phase 1 of the new POST Houston.
The hub for dining, shopping and entertainment will have a sleek and modern look, along with vintage touches to honor the building's history.
Watch the story above for a special sneak peek at what's to come this fall!
POST Houston: What's old is new
