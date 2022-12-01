Authorities nab teen accused of stealing multiple packages from home porches in north Harris County

This recent arrest by Harris County Precinct 4 serves as a reminder to everyone this holiday shopping season. Here's how to protect yourself if you're having items delivered to your home.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A recent porch pirate arrest by Harris County Constable Precinct 4 deputies serves as a reminder to everyone this holiday shopping season.

An 18-year-old suspect is in custody after investigators say they found him responsible for multiple package thefts in the Greengate, Postwood, and Tattor subdivisions.

The suspect was identified as Chelton Daughtry.

Daughtry was linked to an Oct. 27 theft in the 22400 block of Meadowgate Drive. The victim told deputies that a man with blond hair stole her scooter.

During the investigation, Daughtry was linked to that incident as well as other similar theft cases.

If you're having items delivered to your home or expecting gifts, the simplest way to protect yourself against porch pirates is to use tracking information to quickly retrieve your package once it's delivered. If you can't be home, have someone else like a trusted neighbor, keep an eye on on your doorstep.

SEE RELATED STORY: Mayor, HPD Chief discuss more ways to stay safe while shopping

SEE ALSO: 'They are working smarter, not harder': Why HPD says 'juggings' are on the rise