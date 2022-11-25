Mayor, HPD Chief to visit Galleria on Black Friday to discuss more ways to stay safe while shopping

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Many of you will start your holiday shopping this Black Friday and throughout the weekend.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Police Chief Troy Finner will be at the Galleria Friday afternoon to share some safety tips with customers and workers.

Earlier this week, Finner urged everyone to be alert as they head in and out of stores.

"Be aware of your surroundings at all times. And, please, to everybody, when you're leaving a store-- Get off your phone! Don't be distracted," he said.

Finner said a robber could be following you, and being on your phone would make you an easy target.

It's recommended you don't leave your bags in the car and don't wear designer bags or big jewels.

The chief also said not to leave firearms in the car after over 36,000 were stolen from vehicles last year.

Police said if you see a person wandering around and not shopping, report it to security or a police officer.

"It's also important to know where your nearest police station is," Finner said. "Make sure we do what Houstonians do. We look out for one another and take care of one another."

