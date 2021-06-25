Houston CultureMap

Buzzy NYC bakery pops up in Houston with limited-time-only sweet treats

EMBED <>More Videos

Buzzy NYC bakery pops up in Houston with limited-time-only sweets

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houstonians are about to get a taste of one of the country's most talked-about bakeries and sweet shops. Milk Bar, brainchild James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Christina Tosi, is popping up for delivery in Houston.

The shop's sweet treats will be available via delivery on Doordash, GrubHub, Caviar, Postmates, and UberEats. They're available from June 25 to June 30, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

It's part of a move by the buzzy bakery to both celebrate summer and check out spots around the country where it might make sense to expand the brand. Milk Bar has already done pop ups in Dallas, Chicago, and Minneapolis. Atlanta is also on the itinerary with Bayou City.

For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonhoustonbakeryfoodhouston culturemapculturemap
HOUSTON CULTUREMAP
Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival's A-list lineup released
Alex Bregman and Lance McCullers, Jr. debut new hard seltzer
Texas ranks #1 on list of states with risk of being killed by animal
Texas county ranks as No. 1 destination for people leaving California
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Show More
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
More TOP STORIES News