Buzzy NYC bakery pops up in Houston with limited-time-only sweet treats

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houstonians are about to get a taste of one of the country's most talked-about bakeries and sweet shops. Milk Bar, brainchild James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Christina Tosi, is popping up for delivery in Houston.The shop's sweet treats will be available via delivery on Doordash, GrubHub, Caviar, Postmates, and UberEats. They're available from June 25 to June 30, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.It's part of a move by the buzzy bakery to both celebrate summer and check out spots around the country where it might make sense to expand the brand. Milk Bar has already done pop ups in Dallas, Chicago, and Minneapolis. Atlanta is also on the itinerary with Bayou City.