Most Americans admit that we don't do the basics regularly. We may want to re-think that since the National Institutes of Health reported that poor oral health increases our risk of several types of cancers.

How are dental, overall health related? Oral bacteria may increase risks for diabetes, preterm birth

We know that good brushing and flossing habits are easier said than done. Most Americans admit: We don't do the basics regularly.

But, the advantages of a healthy mouth are hard to overstate and include much more than a healthy smile. Your overall health is at stake.

"Dental health issues are associated with heart disease, stroke, arthritis, and diabetes," the Texas Department of Health says.

The National Institutes of Health in a recent study reported that poor oral health increases our risk of several types of cancer.

The World Health Organization puts it this way, "Oral health is a key indicator of overall health, well-being, and quality of life."

Our mouths are filled with bacteria, most of it not being harmful, but the mouth is the door to our digestive and respiratory tract.

"We now know there's some causality to the bacteria that's in the mouth," Dr. Jankowski of Sunrise Dentistry in Sugar Land said. "It's extremely important to have regular checkups, take good care of your teeth, and especially give your gums that TLC they need. Make sure you're flossing every day, and you'll be improving your overall health."

