Banging similar to remodeling heard in alleged unlicensed dental office, neighboring doctor says

A patient's outcry about a sexual assault led Houston police to uncover an alleged unlicensed dental office on Westpark Drive.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A sexual assault investigation at a dental office uncovered an orthodontist who said he has been practicing dental work in Houston without a license for 20 years.

Court records state the practice operated in a second-story office at 6260 Westpark Drive.

The front door has no business or doctor name posted, only a sign marked "Private." Investigators said two men were operating an illegal dental practice in that space.

Alberto Alanis Flores and Jose Alfredo Uzeta are each charged with practicing dentistry without a license.

During his first appearance before a judge early Tuesday morning, Uzeta said he was a Mexican national, seeing about eight patients a day.

Court records stated Uzeta would only charge $3,000 for braces when they typically cost $4,000 to $6,000. Almost all of his patients, he said, were referrals.

"We never know who's in there. Most of the time, the door is always locked. People come in, they knock on the door, and then they would let them in," Dr. Dustin Mai, who rents the tenant space next door, said.

A source close to the investigation said the Houston Police Department first showed up on Monday to investigate a report of sexual assault.

During that investigation, officers learned neither suspect had a dental license.

Police detained both men on the spot, and another tenant caught video of the parking lot arrest.

Additionally, an indecent assault charge was filed against Uzeta after a patient outcry.

She told police during an appointment for her braces, he touched her, unhooked her bra, massaged her, and tried kissing her even after she asked him to stop.

During their investigation, police reportedly found condoms by his work area.

"I would hear them banging, construction, doing all kinds of stuff, and it would sound like they're drilling or doing things like a remodeling. I didn't think it was a dental office until you (told) me it's a dental office," Mai said.

Flores was released shortly after his arrest on a $15,000 bond.

Uzeta remains behind bars on bonds totaling $50,000.

