As ABC13 takes a look at ways to help you maintain your dental health, here are two lists to find low-cost clinics and care options.

Where you can find low-cost dental clinics throughout Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Americans spend about $130 billion on oral healthcare every year, and about 74 million of us don't have dental insurance.

Tooth decay is the most prevalent chronic disease in both children and adults, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Many children and more than one in four adults have a current, untreated, likely painful cavity right now.

The good news is there are dozens of low-cost dental clinics throughout greater Houston. Here are two lists.

Visit the Greater Houston Dental Society's list of 42 low-cost clinics from Sunnyside to Humble, Clear Lake, Pearland, Houston, Rosenberg and Magnolia.

The list includes clinic names, addresses, websites and phone numbers.

For low-cost health care options, check the Houston-Galveston Area Council's list.

You will notice some of the same clinics listed on the Greater Houston Dental Society's list. But some are new, including the University of Texas Dental School, where initial exams are free.