Rapper Travis Scott leaving Astroworld Festival tickets for fans at Houston and Missouri City at polling locations

Travis Scott announces new music festival coming to Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Missouri City native Travis Scott is encouraging people to vote by leaving tickets to his highly anticipated sold out Astroworld Festival at polling locations.

The rapper tweeted about it Tuesday afternoon writing," Saved some tix for the city at these voting locations. Go vote."

Limit two tickets per person. The Astroworld Fest Twitter account tweeted that the tickets are $150.



The tickets have been left at the Frenchy's Chicken at 3919 Scott St. and the Missouri City Community Center at 1522 Missouri City Dr.

Scott has been spotted at Rep. Beto O'Rourke's rallies around the Houston area.


The Astroworld Festival in Houston is Nov. 17 at NRG. It is sold out.

The inaugural festival is set to take place across the street from the former home of Astroworld, an amusement park that opened in Houston in 1968.

Astroworld was originally built to complement the Astrodome, the world's first multi-purpose domed sports arena, referred to by many as the "eighth wonder of the world."

The festival seeks to bring back the beloved spirit and nostalgia of Astroworld, making a childhood dream of Travis' come true.

Scott says the ultimate goal for the festival is to create a space for music fans to come together and celebrate all things "La Flame" while also having a substantial positive economic and cultural impact on Houston.

"Travis, myself and our entire Cactus Jack team couldn't be more excited to finally reveal our plans for the first-ever Astroworld Festival," said David Stromberg, Travis Scott's manager and GM of Cactus Jack Records. "Our ultimate goal in launching this Fest is to bring some well-deserved recognition to Travis' hometown of Houston, the place that has made him both the man and creative artist he is today. H-Town has an incredible rich cultural history, and we look forward to showcasing to residents from Travis' own backyard and across the globe what makes this city so special. Make sure to get your tickets now as the inaugural Astroworld will be a really special and unique experience not to be missed."
