Today marks Ed Emmett's last day as Harris County judge before Democrat Lina Hidalgo takes over

Monday is Ed Emmett's last day as Harris County judge after being unseated by 27-year-old Lina Hidalgo.

HOUSTON, Texas
After being appointed as Harris County judge a little over a decade ago, Ed Emmett's last day in the position is today after he lost to Democrat Lina Hidalgo during the midterm election in November.

Emmett was appointed in 2007. He was then elected to two full terms in 2010 and 2014.

After leading Harris County through the flood bond vote roughly a year after Hurricane Harvey and the plan to revitalize the Astrodome, Emmett's loss came as a surprise.

On Tuesday, Hidalgo will be sworn in.

Hidalgo, who is 27, served as a Spanish-English medical interpreter at the Texas Medical Center and remained in a tight race with Emmett on Election Night.

LINA HIDALGO: What we know about newly-elected Harris County Judge

About a month after his defeat, Emmett announced his plans to be a nontenured professor and senior fellow at the Kinder Institute for Urban Research at Rice University starting Tuesday.
