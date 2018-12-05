Ed Emmett announces plans to be professor at Rice University

Harris County Judge Ed Emmett announced his 2019 plans at the Dec. 4 Harris County Commissioners Court meeting. He has accepted an offer to be a nontenured professor and senior fellow at the Kinder Institute for Urban Research at Rice University beginning Jan. 1.Emmett said he will be teaching one class in the spring and two classes in the fall, as well as assisting the Kinder Institute on policy projects and other university needs."Interestingly enough I want to stay out of politics. I don't want to teach political science classes and such," Emmett said.Emmett said his spring class will be structured on the inside of the state Legislature from a specific policy point of view. It is unclear at this time what the subjects will be for his two fall classes.