HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Democrat Lina Hidalgo, a first-time candidate for Harris County judge, unseated Republican Ed Emmett, who was looking to win his third term on Tuesday night.
At @HotelZaZa @EdEmmett watching close race @HarrisVotes #stillwaiting #MidtermsElections2018 #midtermresults @abc13houston #abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/CrqgkZ2VB6— Christine Dobbyn (@ChristineDobbyn) November 7, 2018
Hidalgo, who served as a Spanish-English medical interpreter at the Texas Medical Center, was in a tight race with Emmett throughout the night until Hidalgo pulled ahead.
In an upset for incumbent Harris Co. Judge @EdEmmett newcomer Lina Hidalgo @Lina4HC takes the win. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/B46AKKRZuM— Shelley Childers (@shelleyabc13) November 7, 2018
The win is an upset for Emmett, who has led the county through the flood bond vote roughly a year after Hurricane Harvey and the plan to revitalize the Astrodome.