Democrat Lina Hidalgo defeats incumbent Ed Emmett in close race for Harris County judge

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Democrat Lina Hidalgo, a first-time candidate for Harris County judge, unseated Republican Ed Emmett, who was looking to win his third term on Tuesday night.


Hidalgo, who served as a Spanish-English medical interpreter at the Texas Medical Center, was in a tight race with Emmett throughout the night until Hidalgo pulled ahead.



The win is an upset for Emmett, who has led the county through the flood bond vote roughly a year after Hurricane Harvey and the plan to revitalize the Astrodome.
