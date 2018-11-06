In an upset for incumbent Harris Co. Judge @EdEmmett newcomer Lina Hidalgo @Lina4HC takes the win. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/B46AKKRZuM — Shelley Childers (@shelleyabc13) November 7, 2018

Democrat Lina Hidalgo, a first-time candidate for Harris County judge, unseated Republican Ed Emmett, who was looking to win his third term on Tuesday night.Hidalgo, who served as a Spanish-English medical interpreter at the Texas Medical Center, was in a tight race with Emmett throughout the night until Hidalgo pulled ahead.The win is an upset for Emmett, who has led the county through the flood bond vote roughly a year after Hurricane Harvey and the plan to revitalize the Astrodome.