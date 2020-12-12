Runoff election results for several Houston-area communities

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Runoff Election Day came to an end in several Houston-area communities Saturday evening.
Tarsha Jackson won the race for City Council Member, District B against Cynthia Bailey more than a year after the original election.
In Missouri City, voters will elect a mayor. Incumbent Yolanda Ford faces former city council member Robin Elackatt. The race for Missouri City City Council At-Large Position 2 will be decided today. Incumbent Chris Preston faces challenger Lynn Clouser. You can find information about the runoff on the Missouri City election website.
Voters in Humble, Baytown, La Porte and Stafford are also set to decide contested city council seats.
Runoffs are held when candidates fail to garner more than 50% of the vote in an election.
