How to pay respects to Pres. George H.W. Bush in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The public will have an opportunity to pay their final respects to President George H.W. Bush when he is scheduled to lie in repose at Saint Martin's Episcopal Church, where the former president and First Lady Barbara Bush worshiped for more than 50 years.
The president's remains will arrive back in Houston at Ellington Field on Wednesday and will arrive at Saint Martin's at 5:45 p.m.
From 6:45 p.m. until Thursday at 6 a.m., the public is invited to pay their final respects to President Bush as his remains lie in repose.
The public should park at Second Baptist Church, 6400 Woodway Dr., where guests will need to get through security and then board shuttle buses that will take them to the church.
Organizers are asking participants to allow for ample time to get through security. Video and photos are restricted during viewing and cell phones must be turned off.
Below is a list of prohibited items:
- Any bag larger than: 14" x 13" x 4"
- Any audio and/or video recording devices
- Guns, knives, stun guns, ammunition, razors, box cutters, or other weapons
- Mace, pepper spray, or any aerosol sprays
- Cans and bottles
- Food or beverages
An invitation-only funeral will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at 11:15 a.m.
According to the St. Martin's website, the campus will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 4, beginning at 12:30 p.m. and will reopen Friday, Dec. 7 at 8 a.m. All activities originally scheduled for those days will not be held.
On Tuesday, the day before the president's body returns to Houston, the city's police department announced the road closures that are planned between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 1 p.m. Thursday:
- Riverway Drive between Sage Road & South Post Oak Lane will be closed
- Sage Road between Tangle Lane & Woodway Drive will be closed
- Woodway Drive between Chimney Rock Road & N Post Oak Lane will be closed
- Traveling on Woodway between Chimney Rock and the 610 West Loop will be severely restricted
The police department said only residents and business owners needing access into the area will be allowed beyond the road closures.
The police also emphasized that people who want to pay their respects will have to board the shuttle buses, and no walk-ups will be permitted during both days.
