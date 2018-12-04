How to pay respects to Pres. George H.W. Bush in Houston

Any bag larger than: 14" x 13" x 4"

Any audio and/or video recording devices

Guns, knives, stun guns, ammunition, razors, box cutters, or other weapons

Mace, pepper spray, or any aerosol sprays

Cans and bottles

Food or beverages

Riverway Drive between Sage Road & South Post Oak Lane will be closed

Sage Road between Tangle Lane & Woodway Drive will be closed

Woodway Drive between Chimney Rock Road & N Post Oak Lane will be closed

Traveling on Woodway between Chimney Rock and the 610 West Loop will be severely restricted

All @houstonpolice officers have covered their badges to honor @GeorgeHWBush. #abc13



More info on how you can pay respects: https://t.co/6d0EcoOjXU pic.twitter.com/2anguZV1cm — Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) December 4, 2018

The public will have an opportunity to pay their final respects to President George H.W. Bush when he is scheduled to lie in repose at Saint Martin's Episcopal Church, where the former president and First Lady Barbara Bush worshiped for more than 50 years.The president's remains will arrive back in Houston at Ellington Field on Wednesday and will arrive at Saint Martin's at 5:45 p.m.From 6:45 p.m. until Thursday at 6 a.m., the public is invited to pay their final respects to President Bush as his remains lie in repose.The public should park at Second Baptist Church, 6400 Woodway Dr., where guests will need to get through security and then board shuttle buses that will take them to the church.Organizers are asking participants to allow for ample time to get through security. Video and photos are restricted during viewing and cell phones must be turned off.An invitation-only funeral will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at 11:15 a.m.According to the St. Martin's website, the campus will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 4, beginning at 12:30 p.m. and will reopen Friday, Dec. 7 at 8 a.m. All activities originally scheduled for those days will not be held.On Tuesday, the day before the president's body returns to Houston, the city's police department announced the road closures that are planned between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 1 p.m. Thursday:The police department said only residents and business owners needing access into the area will be allowed beyond the road closures.The police also emphasized that people who want to pay their respects will have to board the shuttle buses, and no walk-ups will be permitted during both days.